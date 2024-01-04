The 26-year-old is 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charge of wanted Rugby man Charlie McMorran.

The charity Crimestoppers is supporting police by funding the reward.

Police want to speak to McMorran in connection with a reported assault and criminal damage incident that took place on 12 October in Hudson Road in Rugby.

The 26-year-old is 6ft tall, has curly brown hair, brown eyes and is of average build.

Crimestoppers is not the police – it is an independent charity who guarantee complete anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

The reward is from Crimestoppers for information the charity exclusively receives and passes onto the police that leads to the arrest and charge of McMorran.