Church says sorry after Coventry Minister is jailed for indecently assaulting two young boys

The Diocese of Coventry has apologised after a Minister was sentenced to 23 years in jail for indecently assaulting two young boys and a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reverend Philip Aspinall was sentenced in Warwick Crown Court for four counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16; three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14; and two counts of indecent assault on a man. These offences were committed between 1991 and 2000.

Aspinall held the Bishop’s licence as a minister in secular employment and in the Coventry East team with the diocese, specifically at St Peter’s Hillfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the sentencing, the diocese said: "We commend the immense courage of those who have testified, made disclosures, and raised concerns. We unreservedly apologise to all victims and survivors who have suffered abuse at the hands of Philip Aspinall. "We encourage anyone who has further concerns regarding Mr Aspinall to contact the police by dialling 101 or reach out to our Diocesan Safeguarding team."

Philip Aspinall (photo: West Midlands Police).

Police launched an investigation into Aspinall in 1997, but no charges were brought against the now 73-year-old.

The diocese said it "fully cooperated with the statutory authorities and has assisted with investigations".

"In 1997, following a police investigation, the-then Bishop of Coventry took immediate action," it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though no criminal charges had been brought against Mr Aspinall, the Bishop revoked his licence, both as a Minister in Secular Employment and in the Coventry East Team.

"The Bishop gave him permission to minister as an ordained process engineer and safety adviser through his involvement in organisations relating to ministry in secular employment but forbidding him to officiate in any acts of worship.

"In 2013, on the advice of the Diocesan Safeguarding Adviser and following recommendations arising from the publication of the final Chichester Report, the-then Bishop of Coventry withdrew Mr Aspinall’s permission in its entirety.

"Alongside (the sentencing), we acknowledge that much has changed for the better regarding on-the-ground safeguarding procedures in the Church of England over the last 30 years. Safeguarding training, awareness, and procedures are now much more thorough and robust, as we continue our commitment to ensuring that every one of our churches is a safe place for all."