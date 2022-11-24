Police said they were lucky not to be hurt – but said ‘you shall go to the ball’ and managed to get them there safely

Police were stunned when they opened a horse trailer on the road near Leamington and found 20 people inside, all on the way to the ball.

They warned the driver that the idea was very dangerous but there was a happy ending to this Cinderella tale - the officers managed to get them to the ball safety.

However, officers said that the 'pre-ball party wagon transport' idea could have ended up with a serious accident and that the people in the vehicle had no idea of the danger they put themselves in.

Watch the video on Warwickshire Rural Crime Team’s Facebook page here.

The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team (WRCT) made the discovery on November 19 as they were conducting late night checks of trailers and plant machinery, that were being transported on the road following an increase in thefts locally.

At around 10:45pm near Upton House and Gardens on the A422, officers spoke with a driver of a 4x4 that was towing just such a horse box.

Initially the driver confirmed she wasn't transporting any horses or livestock and she was in fact off to a ball nearby.

Officers then headed over to the trailer to make note of any security marking/vin number, so that checks could be conducted.

A spokesperson for WRCT said: "While looking at the vin number, one of the officers heard some shuffling and tapping coming from inside the trailer.

"Initially the officer was concerned that a horse must have snuck itself into the trailer, without the knowledge of the driver.

"It turns out on opening the trailer, some 20 attendees of the ball had opted to utilise the trailer as some sort of pre-ball party wagon transport.

"The 39 year old driver was reported at the scene for several offences, while other officers facilitated Cinderella getting to the ball safely with her extensive entourage.

"We can only be thankful that the officers hadn’t had to attend a very serious road traffic collision involving the vehicle and trailer.

