Class A drugs and cash seized after police officers spot suspected drug deal in Leamington park

Suspected class A drugs and a large quantity of cash were seized after officers spotted a suspected drug deal in Eagles Recreation Ground, Leamington.
A 46-year-old man from Stockport was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 51-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
They were among six people arrested yesterday (Monday February 27) as part of ongoing efforts to target drug dealing across the county.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Reader, head of Warwickshire Police Proactive CID, said: “Operations such as this rely on intelligence from our communities about the supply and use of drugs. We may not be able to respond to every report made to us but arrests such as these show that we do act on all intelligence submitted and use it to build a bigger picture and identify patterns of activity.”