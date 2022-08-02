Cloned van near Warwick 'appears to have had disagreement with hammer and front tyres resembling F1 tyre'

A cloned van found by police near Warwick 'appears to have had a disagreement with a hammer and front tyres resembling an F1 tyre' according to officers.

The Fiat van was seen on the A46 near Warwick this afternoon (Tuesday) and it turned out that the driver was wanted by another force - so they were arrested.

"On stopping the "respray" wasn't it's only problem," said Warwickshire Police's OPU unit.

"The driver was wanted by another force and subsequently arrested, one of the front tyres resembled an F1 tyre and the windscreen appears to have had a disagreement with a hammer!

"Oh, insurance, tax and MOT were optional extras too!"