Cloned van stopped by police stinger after Warwick burglary

Three people were arrested
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST

A cloned van was stopped by police stinger after a burglary in Warwick last week.

The OPU Warwickshire team intercepted the van on the A4177 fiveways roundabout near Hatton during the early hours of Tuesday June 6.

Officers posted on their social media account this week saying the van and its three occupants were linked to a burglary at a business in Warwick that morning.

The OPU officers said they were able to stop the vehicle by deploying a stinger.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “We arrested three males from the van on suspicion of burglary.

"We also examined the van and found it was cloned and running on false number plates.

"The three suspects were detained in custody for interview. We recovered the van for examination.”

A cloned van was stopped by police stinger after a burglary in Warwick last week. Photo by OPU WarwickshireA cloned van was stopped by police stinger after a burglary in Warwick last week. Photo by OPU Warwickshire
Anyone with any information about the incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101. Information can also be reported at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/