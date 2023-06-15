A cloned van was stopped by police stinger after a burglary in Warwick last week.

The OPU Warwickshire team intercepted the van on the A4177 fiveways roundabout near Hatton during the early hours of Tuesday June 6.

Officers posted on their social media account this week saying the van and its three occupants were linked to a burglary at a business in Warwick that morning.

The OPU officers said they were able to stop the vehicle by deploying a stinger.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “We arrested three males from the van on suspicion of burglary.

"We also examined the van and found it was cloned and running on false number plates.

"The three suspects were detained in custody for interview. We recovered the van for examination.”

A cloned van was stopped by police stinger after a burglary in Warwick last week. Photo by OPU Warwickshire