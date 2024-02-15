Companies fined after failing to identify their speeding drivers in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three companies have been fined for failing to provide information about three speeding drivers in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police approached the businesses after their vehicles were caught speeding by their officers - but when the bosses were not able to tell them who was driving, the police landed the costs on them instead at Leamington Magistrates Court on February 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Di Maria and Sons Ltd, of Auto Pavillion Ltd, The Stampings Blue Ribbon Park, Coventry, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £110 costs and £400 Victim Surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver of a Volkswagen Passat when required by Warwickshire Police.

They were fined at Leamington Magistrates Court, which is based inside the Warwickshire Justice Centre (pictured)

Although they responded to Warwickshire Police’s requests, they were unable to identify the driver who was speeding on August 10 2023 in Rugby. Instead no plea was entered and as the driver could not be identified the company was found guilty at court.

Similarly Claims Solution Group Ltd, of Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, was also sentenced in the driver's absence at court to a £1,000 fine and ordered to pay £400 Victim Surcharge and £110 costs.

The company did not respond and so failed to give Warwickshire Police information relating to the identity of the driver of their BMW X6 car who was caught speeding on July 5 2023 in Rugby. As they did not respond, no plea was entered and the company was found guilty in their absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Stonegate Homes Ltd, of Cathedral Square, Cathedral Hill, Guildford, did respond to Warwickshire Police they were unable to identify the driver of a Volkswagen Golf who had been caught speeding in Rugby on August 10, 2023. No plea was entered and the company was found guilty in the driver’s absence and sentenced to a £1,000 fine and ordered to pay £110 costs and £400 Victim Surcharge.

Alison Treharne, of Warwickshire Road Safety Unit, said “Companies have a responsibility to know who is driving their vehicles at any given time, if they are unable to provide details of a driver at the time of an alleged speeding offence when requested, the company is liable instead.”

"Not responding to our requests or being unable to name a driver can lead to higher fines and costs as has happened in these cases.”