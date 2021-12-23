Concern for missing man who could be in Warwickshire

Police are concerned about a missing man who could be in Warwickshire.
Jason, who is 51, is from the Grimsby area, but was last seen in Warwickshire.
He was reported to Humberside Police as missing on the December 19.
Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing in and around the Grimsby area and Warwickshire.
Warwickshire Police said Jason is thought to have links to Kenilworth.
Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Jason to get in touch.
He is described as being 6’2” with short black ‘teddy’ hair. He is believed to have been wearing a green Fred Perry parka coat, jogging bottoms and trainers, and was carrying a red Nike rucksack.
If you have seen Jason, or know where he is, call 101 quoting log number 245 of December 19.