Concern for missing man who could be in Warwickshire

Jason is missing from the Grimsby area but is thought to have links to Warwickshire. Photo by Humberside Police

Police are concerned about a missing man who could be in Warwickshire.

Jason, who is 51, is from the Grimsby area, but was last seen in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was reported to Humberside Police as missing on the December 19.

Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing in and around the Grimsby area and Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said Jason is thought to have links to Kenilworth.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Jason to get in touch.

He is described as being 6’2” with short black ‘teddy’ hair. He is believed to have been wearing a green Fred Perry parka coat, jogging bottoms and trainers, and was carrying a red Nike rucksack.