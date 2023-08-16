Register
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Concern growing for missing elderly Leamington woman - have you seen her?

Banso was last seen at her Leamington home on Tuesday morning (August 15).
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

Police are growing concerned about the welfare of a missing elderly woman from Leamington.

Banso Kaur, who is 80 years old, was reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning (August 15) at her Leamington home.

Banso is described by police as “Asian, around 5ft 4in tall, with grey hair that could be up in a bun”.

Banso Kaur, who is 80-years-old, was reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning (August 15) at her Leamington home. Photo supplied by Warwickshire PoliceBanso Kaur, who is 80-years-old, was reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning (August 15) at her Leamington home. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
Banso Kaur, who is 80-years-old, was reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning (August 15) at her Leamington home. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

She wears glasses and was thought to be dressed in tracksuit trousers and a black waterproof coat.

She has links to the Leamington areas as well as the Coventry areas.

Officers and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has seen Banso or knows where she is, they should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 217 of August 16.

Information can also be given to the force on its website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ where there is a section for missing persons.