Police are growing concerned about the welfare of a missing elderly woman from Leamington.

Banso Kaur, who is 80 years old, was reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning (August 15) at her Leamington home.

Banso is described by police as “Asian, around 5ft 4in tall, with grey hair that could be up in a bun”.

Banso Kaur, who is 80-years-old, was reported missing after she was last seen on Tuesday morning (August 15) at her Leamington home. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

She wears glasses and was thought to be dressed in tracksuit trousers and a black waterproof coat.

She has links to the Leamington areas as well as the Coventry areas.

Officers and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If anyone has seen Banso or knows where she is, they should contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 217 of August 16.