Concerns of man with a machete in Warwick prompts armed police, dogs and helicopter search
Several different police units were spotted around Warwick on June 24 around 7pm. However, Warwickshire Police were unable to provide information until this week.
Many residents took to social media to question what was happening and to also say they had seen police apprehend someone near the Sainsbury’s shop in Saltisford.
After being contacted by The Courier and Weekly News last week, Warwickshire Police have now provided a statement.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.05pm on June 24 to Monks Way, Warwick to reports of a man with a machete.
"Our firearms officers attended but the caller reporting the man lost sight of him, so we requested support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) at 7.17pm.
“The suspect was detained in Saltisford at 7.48pm. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis.
"He was restrained to prevent him assaulting officers and causing injury to himself. He was arrested again for assaulting officers whilst in custody.
“We spoke to residents and searched the area with police dogs, but no weapon was recovered from the scene of the arrest.
“The man has been released on police bail.”
A spokesperson from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), which operates the police helicopters, said: “At 7.32pm on Tuesday June 24, a police helicopter crew from NPAS Birmingham was deployed to the Warwick area to assist Warwickshire Police to help with a search for a suspect.
“The total flying time on the task was 13 minutes.”