‘Considerable amount' of suspected Class A drugs found after teenage boy was stopped in Leamington

A 'considerable amount' of suspected Class A drugs were found after a teenage boy was stopped in Leamington last night (Wednesday).

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team took part in a plain clothes patrol, assisted by their colleagues in proactive CID, last night - and they stopped two people.