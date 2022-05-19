‘Considerable amount' of suspected Class A drugs found after teenage boy was stopped in Leamington

A 'considerable amount' of suspected Class A drugs were found after a teenage boy was stopped in Leamington last night (Wednesday).
The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Officers from the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team took part in a plain clothes patrol, assisted by their colleagues in proactive CID, last night - and they stopped two people.
One of them was the 17-year-old boy who was then arrested. He remains in custody at this time.