Convicted double murderer wanted by police for breaching licence is found near Leamington

He has now been transported back to prison

A convicted double murderer who was wanted by police after breaching his licence conditions has been found near Leamington.

Warwickshire's Police's OPU Unit was told to look for the man after he stopped communication with the probation services, which was in breach of his licence.

Officers found the man driving a Mercedes from Leamington into Charlecote. He has now been arrested and sent back to prison.

In 1996 the man was convicted of double murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. He served 22 years in custody and was released on life licence in 2018.

Warwickshire Police said: "As part of his life licence the man had conditions to engage and cooperate with the probation service.

"The driver had stopped engaging with his probation officer and was discovered to be in breach of his Licence conditions. We located and intercepted the Mercedes travelling from Leamington Spa into Charlecote.