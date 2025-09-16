Counter terrorism police arrest man in Warwickshire on suspicion of 'stirring up racial hatred'
A man in Warwickshire has been arrested on suspicion of 'stirring up racial hatred'.
Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands arrested a man in a pre-planned policing operation today (Tuesday September 16).
The 28-year-old was detained from an address in the west area of Warwickshire on suspicion of using, publishing, or distributing material with the intent to stir up racial hatred.
Police have not revealed the location of the address.
The force said the man is currently in custody for questioning.