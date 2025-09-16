Counter terrorism police arrest man in Warwickshire on suspicion of 'stirring up racial hatred'

A man in Warwickshire has been arrested on suspicion of 'stirring up racial hatred'.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands arrested a man in a pre-planned policing operation today (Tuesday September 16).

The 28-year-old was detained from an address in the west area of Warwickshire on suspicion of using, publishing, or distributing material with the intent to stir up racial hatred.

Police have not revealed the location of the address.

The force said the man is currently in custody for questioning.