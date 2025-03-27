Counterfeit vapes, illegal tobacco and knives seized after police visit shops across Leamington, Warwick and Rugby

Counterfeit vapes, illegal tobacco and knives were recently seized by police from shops across the county – including in Leamington, Warwick and Rugby.

Some 170 counterfeit vapes were seized as part of a three-week operation by the Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

As part of the operation, 13 premises – which have not been named by Warwickshire Police - were visited in Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington and Warwick, including barber shops and convenience stores.

Police said illegal tobacco and two kitchen knives were also seized, and three immigration offences were identified.

Trading Standards and Immigration Compliance & Enforcement (ICE) also attended.

