Efforts to tackle county lines drug dealing in Leamington and Warwick saw a number of arrests yesterday (Thursday October 6).

Officers from Leamington CID seized drugs after spotting a suspected drug deal in Clemens Street yesterday morning. A 17-year old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Class A drugs were seized after officers from Proactive CID stopped a car in Vickers Way, Warwick, yesterday afternoon. A 19-year-old man from Coventry and 18-year-old man from Leamington were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Officers from Leamington CID seized more drugs after spotting another suspected drug deal in Clemens Street yesterday afternoon. A 21-year-old man from Whitnash was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He was also detained on a warrant for failure to appear at court.

Two people were arrested and drugs seized after officers stopped a car in Potsford Road, Rugby last night. A subsequent search of a property led to more drugs being seized.

A 43-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Two men were arrested following drugs raids in Bedworth yesterday morning.

Detective Constable Sarah Wolsey from Leamington Proactive CID said: “Following yesterday’s successes in Warwick and Leamington word is definitely getting out that we are hitting county lines drug dealers hard in the area. We have received feedback from people in the area that the supply of drugs has been significantly affected by these arrests and seizures.”