County Lines drugs raid in Warwick - three men arrested

Three men have been arrested and suspected Class A drugs seized following a County Lines drug raid in Warwick.

The raid was executed by officers from the Warwick and Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team and County Lines Disruption Unit, and took place at about 1pm on October 26 in Lakin Road.

A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were found and confiscated.

The door was smashed during the raid.

Two men from Birmingham, aged 37 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, along with a 44-year-old man from Warwick, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The three men have since been released on bail whilst investigations continue.

Sergeant Danielle Bristow, of Warwickshire Police, said: “This is yet another example of our officers successfully interrupting suspected County Lines organised crime gangs infiltrating our communities.

"It sends a clear message to drug dealing criminals that they cannot go undetected and will soon face consequences for their actions.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information that can help enquiries to come forward. We would also ask our communities to be vigilant and report suspicions of drug dealing or manufacturing in our neighbourhoods.”