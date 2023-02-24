Countywide appeal after person throws lit bottle containing accelerant through house window in North Warwickshire

No-one was injured and the suspect left on foot towards Corley Services

Police are appealing for doorbell or dashcam footage after a someone threw a lit bottle containing an accelerant through a house window in North Warwickshire.

No-one was injured and the suspect left on foot towards Corley Services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers have put out a countywide appeal for information on the suspected arson.

Police are appealing for doorbell or dashcam footage after a someone threw a lit bottle containing an accelerant through a house window in North Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said: "Around 1pm on Monday (February 20) an unknown person is understood to have approached a property on Breach Oak Lane before deliberately throwing a lit bottle containing an accelerant through the window.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and we're asking anyone who can help, who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or who has footage to contact us.

Advertisement

Advertisement