Coventry man wanted in connection with an assault in Leamington - have you seen him?

Ross Pannell. Photo by Warwickshire Police

Officers are appealing for help to locate a 40-year-old from Coventry after an incident in Leamington.

Ross Pannell is wanted in connection with an assault in Leamington on November 27.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9’, of medium build and with a distinctive neck tattoo.

Pannell is known to frequent Leamington and Coventry.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 384 of November 27.