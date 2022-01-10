Crackdown started on youths causing misery in Nuneaton

A gang of young people have been causing trouble in the Camp Hill area of the town, particularly around Edinburgh Road and Brights Road.

A gang of young people who have been causing trouble in the Camp Hill area of the town, particularly around Edinburgh Road and Brights Road, are being targeted by police.

Using CCTV images and footage provided by residents, they have been able to successfully identify six of those involved - and they have been issued with Anti-Social Behaviour Warning Letters in the presence of parents.

A police spokesman said: "We are aware that there is a large group involved, therefore requiring further identifications, so urge residents to report concerns to us officially via 101 or on our contacts page on the Warwickshire Police website or 999 in the event of an emergency.

"The local school PCSO liaison is in contact with the secondary schools to arrange intervention on a large scale to assist in combating this behaviour.