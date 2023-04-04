There’s a rousing old hymn called ‘Fight the good fight’ but that possibly wasn’t the inspiration for three men who turned a Warwickshire church into a pop-up sporting venue.

CCTV images released by police today, Tuesday, April 4, show the three in the St Lawrence church porch in Napton and then inside, apparently in action.

And the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team issued a witness appeal alongside the photos, saying they want to talk to the three about a burglary that took place there.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry to report that a number of the county's heritage assets are regularly targets of burglaries, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Image released by Warwickshire Police from outside Napton church

"We hoped you might be able to help us get in touch with three people who seem to have confused a grade two listed church with a boxing gym.

"If you recognise any of these individuals, please email: [email protected] with the subject line as 23/13812/23 - burglary.