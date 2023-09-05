Register
Customer allegedly racially abuses Warwick shop workers and threatens to 'burn the building down'

The incident happened in August.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Police are searching for man who allegedly racially abused Warwick shop workers and threatening to 'burn the building down’.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the man they want to speak to.

The incident happened on the afternoon of August 1, when the victims were working in a store in Shakespeare Avenue and the suspect allegedly entered.

Police are searching for man who allegedly racially abused Warwick shop workers and threatening to 'burn the building down’. Photo supplied by Warwickshire PolicePolice are searching for man who allegedly racially abused Warwick shop workers and threatening to 'burn the building down’. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
The suspect is alleged to have shouted a racist slur at the men on the counter, before allegedly threatening to “burn the building down”.

The suspect then left the store and drove away in a silver Land Rover.

Officers said the man they are looking to identify is described as an Asian male of large build, approximately 6ft in height, aged between 55 to 60 years old.

He was wearing a green t-shirt, glasses, and a silver watch. His beard was stubble and he was bald.

Anyone with any information should contact the force at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report/, or calling101, citing Incident 281 of August 2.