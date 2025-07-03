'Customer' gives Warwickshire Police bizarre 5-star review despite nearly being tasered, saying 'keep up the good work'!

We are all used to seeing unusual reviews - but the one Warwickshire Police recently received takes some beating!

Last week two of their officers dealt with a 'customer' who was so impressed by their level of service that he took the time to write in and say thank you, despite nearly being tasered!

He said: "Absolutely solid officers. The gentleman nearly tasered me but I'm not even bitter about it. We went through some motions which involved them disarming me using language, not violence. The lass was very respectful.

"I've had some animosity towards Warwickshire Police the past few years to the point where I actually handed myself in to West Mids to avoid your lot, but if those officers I've met today are representative of your future officers then my faith is restored. Keep it up!"

In response, Warwickshire Police joked: "Excellent work, we think you'll agree! And thanks to our colleagues over at West Midlands Police for looking after this chap when he wasn't a fan of ours..."