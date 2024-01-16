Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was hit in the stomach by a heavy object thrown from a moving car in Kenilworth.

On January 7 at around 9.30am, a man cycling on Borrowell Lane in Kenilworth reported that a heavy object was thrown at him from a moving vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers said the object hit the cyclist in the stomach, causing bruising.

The car was reportedly a dark coloured Vauxhall.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who could help us with the investigation, including the driver of the black Audi A3 that was behind the Vauxhall.

If anyone saw anything or have any dashcam or CCTV footage that could help, they should contact the Force citing crime number 23/1570/24.