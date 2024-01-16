Register
Cyclist hit in the stomach by heavy object thrown from a moving car in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was hit in the stomach by a heavy object thrown from a moving car in Kenilworth.

On January 7 at around 9.30am, a man cycling on Borrowell Lane in Kenilworth reported that a heavy object was thrown at him from a moving vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers said the object hit the cyclist in the stomach, causing bruising.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
The car was reportedly a dark coloured Vauxhall.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who could help us with the investigation, including the driver of the black Audi A3 that was behind the Vauxhall.

If anyone saw anything or have any dashcam or CCTV footage that could help, they should contact the Force citing crime number 23/1570/24.

Information can be submitted at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report , by calling 101 or by calling CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.