Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

A cyclist has taken to hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near Wellesbourne.

The car collided with the rider on the Stratford Road roundabout with the A429 at about 3.20pm on Wednesday November 23.

They said: "The cyclist was taken to hospital with rib injuries.

"The car, suspected to be a Toyota, did not stop at the scene.

"An investigation is ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone that witnessed the incident or who may have any dashcam footage.

"If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 216 of 23 November 2022.