Dangerous driver crashes car after police chase near Warwick - while having two young children in his vehicle

A dangerous driver led police on a high speed chase near Warwick with two children in the car.

He then crashed the vehicle near Barford with the children unsecured in the vehicle.

The chase started when a Skoda VRS made off from OPU officers yesterday morning (Saturday) after they tried to stop it.

This Skoda VRS made off from OPU officers yesterday morning (Saturday) and crashed near Barford. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

It crashed further down the road at Barford.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said:"The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and child neglect as it turned out he had two children in the back under three years old and neither were securely strapped in.

"Further checks were conducted and the car was on false plates, the driver had no licence or insurance too."