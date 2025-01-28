Dangerous driver failed to stop before crashing into gates in Rugby police chase

This dangerous driver attempted to get away from the police in Rugby by attempting to go off road.

Officers spotted the Ford Focus suspected to be on cloned plates in Dunchurch Road, Rugby.

The driver failed to stop and drove dangerously before ramming some gates in an attempt to go off-road.

The driver ran from the vehicle but was detained after a foot chase.

The driver was arrested on a suspicion of fail to stop, dangerous driving, driving after revocation of licence, aggravated TWOC and driving under the influence of cannabis.

