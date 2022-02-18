Dangerous drivers stopped in Leamington town centre after ongoing reports of anti-social driving

Police carried out an operation last night (Thursday) and spoke to many motorists

By Philip Hibble
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:12 am
Many dangerous drivers were stopped in Leamington town centre last night (Thursday) after ongoing reports of anti-social driving.

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team caught many motorists breaking the late as part of their traffic operation in the town centre and surrounding areas.

One driver was caught driving while on their phone and various other drivers were issued traffic offence reports for anti-social traffic offences.

A spokesperson for the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Various drivers were given words of advice and up to three Vehicle Defect Rectification Schemes were issued to offer drivers the chance to correct their vehicle faults before being issued a Traffic Offence Report.

"If you are going to use a mobile phone whilst driving, you risk six points on your driving licence and a £200 fine. Do your part to keep yourself and others safe."