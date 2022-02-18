Dangerous drivers stopped in Leamington town centre after ongoing reports of anti-social driving

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team caught many motorists breaking the late as part of their traffic operation in the town centre and surrounding areas. Photo by Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Many dangerous drivers were stopped in Leamington town centre last night (Thursday) after ongoing reports of anti-social driving.

The Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team caught many motorists breaking the late as part of their traffic operation in the town centre and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One driver was caught driving while on their phone and various other drivers were issued traffic offence reports for anti-social traffic offences.

A spokesperson for the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Various drivers were given words of advice and up to three Vehicle Defect Rectification Schemes were issued to offer drivers the chance to correct their vehicle faults before being issued a Traffic Offence Report.