Two ‘dangerous’ drivers were taken off the road - and £160,000 worth of stolen cars recovered - after dramatic police chase near Rugby.

One of the drivers rammed the police car but was caught and arrested in connection with a burglary in Rugby.

The drama happened early this yesterday morning (Sunday) when Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit intercepted an Audi RS6 on the A45 near Ryton Upon Dunsmore, heading towards the Tollbar Island.

The OPU Unit said: "The vehicle had just been stolen in an aggravated burglary in Northamptonshire and was travelling in convoy with a stolen BMW M3 Competition which had been stolen from Shropshire on July 16.

"We successfully deployed a stinger device on both vehicles. The BMW was abandoned on the A45 and the driver arrested.

"The Audi RS6 continued to fail to stop on the A45 towards Tile Hill, Coventry.

"The driver rammed our police vehicle in an attempt to get onto the wrong side of the A45. Tactical contact was used and we safely boxed the vehicle and arrested the driver from the driver's seat."

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Birmingham, was also wanted for a separate aggravated burglary offence which happened in Hillmorton Road in Rugby on July 8 - and was also wanted for a recall to prison.

"Thanks to some excellent teamwork between ourselves and West Midlands Police CMPG we were able to recover £160,000 worth of stolen motor vehicles," added Warwickshire Police.

Warwickshire Police said both drivers remain in police custody.