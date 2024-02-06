Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘dangerous’ Rugby man has been jailed after he raped a woman following a night out in London.

Alexander David Fitzmaurice, 28, of Brownsover Lane, appeared at Warwick Crown Court last week to be sentenced after being found guilty following an earlier trial.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

The incident happened in August 2020 following a night out in London.

The incident was reported to police in October 2021 and an investigation was launched.

Detective Constable Gemma Kirby from Warwickshire Police said: “Throughout this attack, the victim was clear that she did not consent to having sex with Fitzmaurice, but he didn’t listen and forced himself on her.

“He claimed they had not had sex on the night in question, but the jury saw through his lies and found him guilty. He is quite clearly a dangerous man who belongs behind bars.

“The victim showed great courage in contacting police, and even though more than a year had passed we still had enough evidence to secure a prosecution.