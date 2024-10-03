'Dangerous' sex offender jailed after series of sexual offences in Leamington
On April 6, he sexually assaulted a woman, attempted to sexually assault a woman and attempted to force entry to a house with the intent to commit a sexual offence.
The 36-year-old man was jailed for four years last week.
He will serve another three years on licence following his release. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.
At Warwick Crown Court last week Sanders, of no fixed abode, was jailed after pleading guilty to sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and knowingly trespassing on premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.
Detective Sergeant James Stone-Fewings, a sexual offence investigator from Warwickshire Police, said: “The courage shown by all the victims in this case must be commended.
"Thanks to their continued support we have been able to ensure a very dangerous man is no longer on the streets.”