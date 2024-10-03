'Dangerous' sex offender jailed after series of sexual offences in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘dangerous’ sex offender has been jailed after being convicted of a series of sexual offences against women in Leamington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 6, he sexually assaulted a woman, attempted to sexually assault a woman and attempted to force entry to a house with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

The 36-year-old man was jailed for four years last week.

He will serve another three years on licence following his release. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Sanders. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

At Warwick Crown Court last week Sanders, of no fixed abode, was jailed after pleading guilty to sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and knowingly trespassing on premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence.

Detective Sergeant James Stone-Fewings, a sexual offence investigator from Warwickshire Police, said: “The courage shown by all the victims in this case must be commended.

"Thanks to their continued support we have been able to ensure a very dangerous man is no longer on the streets.”

If anyone has been a victim of sexual offences, they should report it as soon as possible and find support, advice and help via: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/police-forces/warwickshire-police/areas/warwickshire-police/campaigns/campaigns/2023/VAWG/advice-and-support/