Dangerously close: Driver travelling near Warwick gets retraining course after passing this close to cyclists

This driver had to do a re-training course after passing two separate cyclists too close at speed near Wootton Wawen. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

A driver who was travelling near Warwick has been sent on a retraining course after passing dangerously close to a cyclists.

The pictured van driver was sent on the course by Warwickshire Police after evidence was submitted of them passing two separate cyclists too close at speed near Wootton Wawen.

Another motorist, this time on a motorbike, was given three points and a fine for careless driving after passing a cyclist at 120mph near Stratford.

And in another incident, a young driver also given a driver retraining course after Warwickshire Police said they failed to look properly at a junction and narrowly missed a cyclist.

These three incident have been highlighted by Warwickshire Police as part of a national 2Wheels two operation this month to improve the safety of cyclists and motorcyclists.

The images came from footage that members of the public submitted to to the force through Operation Snap as evidence of a potential moving traffic offence.

These are just three of 634 submissions Warwickshire Police has received so far this year from cyclists, with most reporting drivers passing too closely.

Drivers should be allowing 1.5m when passing cyclists and give even more space at higher speeds.

PC Ken Bratley who manages Operation Snap said: “Thousands of road users submit footage of incidents like this to Operation Snap so that we can take action to stop dangerous driving.

“Operation Snap plays a major part in making Warwickshire’s roads safer, and we thank all those who have already submitted evidence for us to review.”

Operation Snap

Offences that can be submitted to Operation Snap range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.

The video footage submitted needs to be a good quality where each character of the registration can be seen clearly and contain clear evidence of the alleged offence.

When people submit video footage they will be informed if the case will be progressed or not – and where the case isn’t evidentially strong a reason for no further action will be explained.

For more information about Operation Snap go to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/operationsnap