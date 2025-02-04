'Dealers could face up to 14 years:' Police discover deadly laughing gas cannisters in Rugby garage
Rugby SNT officers found several cannisters of nitrous oxide stored in an abandoned council garage in Cunningham Way on Saturday (February 1).
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Those caught with nitrous oxide for unlawful use can face community service, an unlimited fine or a caution that would appear on a criminal record - potentially impacting chances of employment and travelling abroad.
“Repeat offenders could serve up to two years in prison. Dealers could face up to 14 years in prison. It's no laughing matter – I’m sure you would agree!”
As well as having negative health impacts, nitrous oxide is also linked to antisocial behaviour such as groups gathering to inhale the gas and the subsequent littering created by empty cannisters.
Nitrous oxide is now a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, making possession and sale for recreational purposes a criminal offence. Possessing the gas with the intent to wrongfully inhale it, for example with the aim of ‘getting high’ is a criminal offence.
The cannisters have been booked for destruction at Rugby Police Station.