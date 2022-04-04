Horeston Grange Church in Nuneaton was targeted in the latest in a series of defibrillator thefts in the area

The recent spate of thefts – branded ‘despicable’ by Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones – continued when a defibrillator was stolen from Horeston Grange Church in Camborne Drive in the town last week.

A police spokesman said: “Unknown persons gained entry to the locked church by prising the door open sometime between 12.01am on 25 March and 11.50pm on 30 March.

“A new Cardiac Science G5 defibrillator worth £1,400 was taken. The unit was orange and grey with a serial number of D00000230780.”