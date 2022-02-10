Delivery driver jailed for causing a serious collision by driving on the wrong side of the road in Lutterworth

A delivery driver who caused a serious collision by driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed.

Shortly before 2am on March 20, 2020, police were called to the A426 Rugby Road in Lutterworth, following a report that a box van and a lorry had collided and that both drivers were trapped.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation, undertaken by detectives from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), began while both received hospital treatment for a number of weeks.

Muscalu was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment. He was also given a driving disqualification of two years and 10 months.

As a result of their enquiries, it was established that one of the vehicles – driven by 27-year-old Constantin Muscalu – had been on the wrong side of the road, travelling south on the northbound carriageway.

Detectives determined that Muscalu – a Romanian national – had not taken any form of evasive action to avoid the lorry, driven by a man in his 40s. Despite the other driver trying to slow down, both vehicles collided head-on.

Yesterday (Wednesday February 9), at Leicester Crown Court, Muscalu was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment. He was also given a driving disqualification of two years and 10 months.

On the December 7 last year, at the same court, he pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from the SCIU, was the senior investigating officer. He said: “Muscalu was driving on the other side of the road and took no action to avoid colliding head-on with another vehicle – something which could have had far more devastating consequences for all involved.

“I don’t know whether it was a momentary lapse in concentration, but he will be well aware that in the UK, we drive on the left-hand side of the road and there was ample road signage to highlight this.