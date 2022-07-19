Delivery driver thrown from his own van in Kenilworth while trying to stop thief driving off with the vehicle

A delivery driver was thrown from his own van in Kenilworth while he was trying to stop a thief driving off with the vehicle.

A man in his 50s was making deliveries in a white Transit van on Coventry Road around 12.40pm on Monday (July 18).

When he left the van, a man is reported to have got into it and tried to drive off with it.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim attempted to stop him through an open window but was thrown from the van as the suspect drove off towards Coventry.

Shortly afterwards, the van crashed into a ditch and the suspect left the area on foot.

The suspect has been described as a white man, in his 20s, tanned, of stocky build and has short brown hair.

The victim was taken to hospital but was later discharged having suffered leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the initial robbery or the collision to get in touch.

Officers say they are particularly keen for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch to provide it to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information should report it online or call 101 quoting incident 295 of July 18.