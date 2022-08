This delivery van was stolen in Leamington after the parcel courier left the keys in the ignition while making a delivery.

But police were quickly able to find the vehicle as it had a tracker on board. The incident happened on Saturday July 30.

"We quickly located the van parked up unattended locked and secure in Cameron Close" said Warwickshire Police's OPU unit.

"We arranged recovery of the vehicle from the scene as the driver had no spare keys."