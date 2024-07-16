Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly threatened by a male and two females in Arley.

The incident took place on Monday, July 15, at 11.20am near the junction between Spring Hill and Lamp Lane during which a driver was allegedly threatened by a male and two females.

The victim was reportedly driving when a car in front of her (a silver or white Aygo with a registration starting with YG52 or YP52) reportedly started driving erratically, including braking suddenly and the driver allegedly making hand gestures.

The Aygo then reportedly stopped, and the driver allegedly walked around to the victim’s driver-side window and began punching it while making threats.

The alleged incident took place at this junction in Arley. Picture: Google Street View.

He was described as a white male, between 30-40 years old, 5ft 4in tall with dark blonde to brown hair cut short, a chubby round red face, and wearing an Aston Villa t-shirt.

Two females also allegedly emerged from the vehicle and reportedly began to shout at the victim.

They were described as a white female between 20-30 years old, 5ft 5in with long brown hair in a ponytail, a gaunt face with dark circles round the eyes, and of a slim build; and a white female approximately 50 years old, 5ft 2in with blonde hair and wearing a white shirt.

The three then allegedly got back into their vehicle and left at high speed.

If you were in the area at the time and saw something, if you have dashcam or CCTV footage, or if you can help with our investigation, contact us citing investigation 23/29777/24: online at warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101 or nonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org