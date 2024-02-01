Did you witness a collision between a car and a young cyclist in Warwick?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witness to a collision between the a car and a young cyclist in Warwick.

The incident took place in Myton Road on Wednesday January 10 at about 3.20pm.

A schoolboy was cycling with a friend towards Leamington when there was a collision between him and a car at the junction with Myton Crescent.

The vehicle - thought to be a small white Audi - stopped but then was driven away while the schoolboy suffered cuts and bruises to his leg, foot and hip.

A police spokeswoman said: “If you witnessed or have footage of the collision, we'd like to hear from you.

“Equally if you were in the area between 3.10pm and 3.20pm and can help, please get in touch”