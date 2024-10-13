Disqualified Audi driver admits to police ‘I’ve had four pints’ after being stopped in Rugby
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A disqualified Audi driver admitted to police that he had drunk four pints after being stopped in Rugby.
Unsurprisingly, he failed a roadside breath test and was arrested yesterday (Saturday) on suspicion of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Rugby Police officers said the list of alleged offences led them to the recovery truck and keep the suspect in custody.