Disqualified Audi driver admits to police ‘I’ve had four pints’ after being stopped in Rugby

A disqualified Audi driver admitted to police that he had drunk four pints after being stopped in Rugby.

Unsurprisingly, he failed a roadside breath test and was arrested yesterday (Saturday) on suspicion of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Rugby Police officers said the list of alleged offences led them to the recovery truck and keep the suspect in custody.