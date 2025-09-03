Do either of these bicycles recovered by police in Warwick belong to you?

Police are appealing to return these bicycles (pictured) to the rightful owners.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick Police believe the bicycles, a Carrera Vengeance mountain bike and a white Carerra Crossfire hybrid, were stolen although no report of this has been made about either of them.

They were recovered from Warwick town centre earlier in the week (Monday September 1).

Warwick Police said: “If anyone recognises these bikes, please get in touch

"If they belong to you please get in touch by emailing the team at [email protected]”