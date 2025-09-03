Do either of these bicycles recovered by police in Warwick belong to you?

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 19:20 BST
Police are appealing to return these bicycles (pictured) to the rightful owners.

Warwick Police believe the bicycles, a Carrera Vengeance mountain bike and a white Carerra Crossfire hybrid, were stolen although no report of this has been made about either of them.

Most Popular

They were recovered from Warwick town centre earlier in the week (Monday September 1).

Warwick Police said: “If anyone recognises these bikes, please get in touch

"If they belong to you please get in touch by emailing the team at [email protected]

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice