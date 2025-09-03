Do either of these bicycles recovered by police in Warwick belong to you?
Police are appealing to return these bicycles (pictured) to the rightful owners.
Warwick Police believe the bicycles, a Carrera Vengeance mountain bike and a white Carerra Crossfire hybrid, were stolen although no report of this has been made about either of them.
They were recovered from Warwick town centre earlier in the week (Monday September 1).
Warwick Police said: “If anyone recognises these bikes, please get in touch
"If they belong to you please get in touch by emailing the team at [email protected]”