Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to them about Leamington nightclub assault

Police have released CCTV images of men they want to speak to in connection with an assault in a Leamington nightclub.

The victim - a man in his 30s - was in Altoria in the early hours of Sunday February 20 when he was struck to the face. He suffered serious face injuries in the incident.

Police believe the men in this image can assist with their investigation.

"If you recognise them please make contact," said Warwickshire Police.

"We are also appealing for anyone else who witnessed the assault and hasn’t spoken to police already to come forward.

If you can assist with the investigation please contact police in one of the following ways:

- By calling 101 quoting incident number 34 of 20 February 2022.

- By going to www.warwickshire.police.uk