Do you recognise this man who could help police with Leamington assault investigation?

Leamington Police are asking if anybody recognises this man (pictured in CCTV images) who they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in the town.

Leamington Police have posted on their Facebook page to say: “Do you recognise this man?

“We'd like to talk to him as we think he may have information about our ongoing investigation into an assault that happened outside a bar on Windsor Street close to the junction with Regent Street [in Leamington] in May.

“If you know who he is and can help us, please get in touch via 101 or by reporting it online quoting incident number 429 of 23 May.”

To make a report online click here.