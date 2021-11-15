Dog dumped from a van near Lutterworth - thieves might have stolen the pet and then abandoned it

An urgent appeal is being issued this afternoon to try to find a dog dumped from a van near Lutterworth yesterday (Sunday).

The SoS is going out after the animal, thought to have been stolen, was abandoned on Leire Lane at Ashby Parva at about 2pm.

The dog bolted off across fields, reported three eye-witnesses.

An urgent appeal is being issued this afternoon to try to find a dog dumped from a van near Lutterworth yesterday (Sunday).

The animal welfare group Beauty’s Legacy is now pulling out all the stops in a bid to track down and rescue the frightened dog.

They have got a “trapping team” out on the ground in the Ashy Parva area striving to locate the dog as they work alongside the police.

Lisa Dean, who runs Beauty’s Legacy, believes the animal is possibly a collie cross or a very thin black spaniel with a white chest and full tail.

She’s told the Harborough Mail the terrified pet was dumped by a white man from a “white 65 plate transit van”.

The animal welfare group Beauty’s Legacy is now pulling out all the stops in a bid to track down and rescue the frightened dog.

“Please do not call or whistle. The dog is scared and will run away,” said Lisa.

The Leicestershire-based animal welfare campaigner is urging anyone who spots the dog to call her immediately on 07866 026343 or 07968 017393.

“This poor dog is clearly frightened, very thin and emaciated – and we need to find them as soon as possible.