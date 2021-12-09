Dog stolen from its home in Devon turns up at a house in Southam

A dog stolen from its home in Devon has turned up at a house in Southam.

Police officers confronted the people in the property after receiving information that Fern the Border Collie was at that address.

And after they microchipped her, it turned out that the dog was indeed the missing dog.

The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team find the stolen dog in Southam. Photo by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team

Police said four men at the house are now "assisting with our enquiries".

Fern was stolen from her home in Thornbury, Devon overnight between Monday December 6 and Tuesday December 7.

Devon and Cornwall Police contacted the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team after information came to light that she might be in the south Warwickshire area.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: "Criminals might not realise just how connected all the Rural Crime Teams are across the country.

"We regularly share information on offenders that are know to travel the length of the county to commit crime.

"A Warwickshire Police specialist Dog Legislation Officer and several members of the RCT attended an address in Southam to make enquiries.

"Eventually a male opened the door and spoke with officers. A Border Collie was retrieved from the house to check, we utilised our pet chip scanners to confirm it was Fern and quickly seized her from the male."

"Fern is as exceptional working Collie who was responsible for keeping 800 sheep in order.

"The theft not only impacted the farmers ability to control their flock, but the worry of losing a four legged family member must have been awful.