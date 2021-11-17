Domestic violence victim praised for her bravery after coming forward to help jail a Warwick man

Warwickshire Police have praised the bravery of a domestic violence victim who came forward to help jailed a Warwick man.

As we reported at the weekend, Alexander Barker, 34, from Warwick, was sentenced to four years and eight months in jail at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (November 12) after being found guilty of assaulting her and two other people.

He was also issued with an indefinite restraining orders for all three victims.

Alexander Barker has been sentenced to a total of four years and eight months in jail

Barker was arrested in March for stamping on the head of a man following a disagreement over money. The assault – which happened at a property in Warwick - left the victim with fractures to his face that required surgery for a metal plate to be fitted.

In August he was arrested again after he assaulted a woman in her 20s at the house of his ex-partner in Warwick. He kicked the woman in the stomach before stamping on her head while she lay on the floor causing a 10cm cut that required hospital treatment.

While he was being investigated for this his ex-partner disclosed that Barker had assaulted her twice in April.

In one incident he went into a violent rage, kicking a door off its hinges which hit the victim and knocked her unconscious.

In another incident Barker throttled her causing bruising around her throat.

Barker was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, one count of causing actual bodily harm, and common assault.

Detective Sergeant Jen Baker from Warwickshire Police CID said: “I am grateful for the courage of the victims in this case.

"Their bravery in reporting their ordeal to police ensured that a dangerous perpetrator of senseless violence is now behind bars and unable to cause further harm.

"I hope that the sentence handed down to Barker goes some way to assisting their recovery from these traumatic events.

“Tackling domestic abuse and all types of violence is a priority for Warwickshire Police. With our partner agencies we will work tirelessly to support victims and ensure that perpetrators of these horrendous crimes are brought to justice.

"I would encourage any victims of such violence to contact police. There are officers specially trained to offer support, advice, and to investigate these reports.”

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse you can report it by calling 101. In an emergency or if you are in immediate danger call 999.