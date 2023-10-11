Dopey Warwick drug grower jailed after claiming he woke up with a hangover to find home filled with cannabis plants

Tonin Pashollari was arrested inside a semi-detached house which had been turned into a cannabis farm.

A dopey cannabis grower in Warwick was jailed after claiming he woke up with a hangover to find his home filled with illegal plants and drug paraphernalia.

Tonin Pashollari, 30, was arrested inside a semi-detached house which had been turned into a cannabis farm.

Police footage shows pot plants crammed inside several rooms of the property in Sycamore Grove, Warwick.

In the music-video style clip, the camera quickly pans around the bottom floor of the house before pausing on the cannabis-filled living room.

An officer is heard saying: “Well that’s alright then innit?” during the September 5 raid.

Pashollari was arrested but insisted he was innocent, telling police he found the drugs after he “woke up” with a raging hangover.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said the excuse he gave was bordering on ridiculous. They added: “Pashollari claimed in interview that he had gotten blackout drunk the night before his arrest.

Police raiding the cannabis farm on Patten road, Warwick

“He says he woke up at the cannabis grow (that he claimed had nothing to do with him) when officers from Warwickshire Police put the back door through.”

A total of 48 plants were found inside the property, at approximately 100cm in height.

Two bedrooms and the living room had been converted into growing space for cannabis, with numerous high-intensity lights, buckets of plant feed, and fans with carbon filters keeping the air from going stale.

On Monday (October 9) Pashollari was jailed for 22 months after admitting to cultivating cannabis and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

Police also raided a second cannabis farm on the same day in Pattens Road in Warwick – just 350 metres away from Pashollari’s illegal operation.

PC Kayleigh MacDonald, of Warwickshire Police, said it was a good result for the force, adding: “Another day, another grow, another dent in the financial powerhouse of organised crime that is cannabis production, and another community that we’ve made just that bit safer.

“In short – we’re very happy with the result, and we thank the community for their support in identifying the property.