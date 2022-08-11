Dozy driver who wrote his own number plate in pen drives through red light in front of police in Warwick

A driver who wrote on his own number plate in pen on his trailer might not sound like the sharpest tool in the box.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:39 pm
This driver wrote on his own number plate in pen on his trailer
This driver wrote on his own number plate in pen on his trailer

But just in case anyone needed any further confirmation, he decided to drive through a red light near Warwick - in front of a marked police car.

An inspection of the vehicle showed that a number of tyres had large cuts, one of which had exposed cord and the load within the trailer was not secured in anyway.

"To top it all off the driver had no insurance," said Warwickshire Police's OPU unit.

Most Popular

Officers said the vehicle and trailer initially caught their attention due to the handmade number plate.

"The registration was hand written in pen which, surprisingly, doesn't conform to the required regulations," they added.

"The driver then drove through a red light in front of a marked police car.

"The vehicle was seized and the driver has been reported to court."