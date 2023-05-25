Dozy suspect's attempt to run away from police in Lutterworth ends in an embarrassing flop!

Running away while wearing flip flops is not the best idea!

A suspected thief's attempt to run away from police in Lutterworth ended as soon as it began - because he was wearing flip flops!

Three officers were patrolling the town looking for a man wanted for theft, when someone caught their eye.

A spokesperson said: "Someone who clearly had a guilty conscience saw them and started running.

"Unfortunately for them, their decision to wear flip flops this morning resulted in a very short foot chase.