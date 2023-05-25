Register
Dozy suspect's attempt to run away from police in Lutterworth ends in an embarrassing flop!

Running away while wearing flip flops is not the best idea!
By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:31 BST

A suspected thief's attempt to run away from police in Lutterworth ended as soon as it began - because he was wearing flip flops!

Three officers were patrolling the town looking for a man wanted for theft, when someone caught their eye.

A spokesperson said: "Someone who clearly had a guilty conscience saw them and started running.

"Unfortunately for them, their decision to wear flip flops this morning resulted in a very short foot chase.

"They were arrested due to being a suspect for an assault and public order offence where a knife was alleged to have been involved."