'Drag racer' given nine penalty points for several offences in Leamington

Police have given nine penalty points to a driver who was taking part in a drag race on a Leamington industrial estate.

Leamington Police have said: “PC Garrett and PC Heer have conducted proactive patrols in South Leamington Spa today and come across a drag race at Spa Park industrial estate.

"One driver stopped and was issued words of advice, the other driver decided to play hide and seek.

"Unlucky for him, PC Garrett and PC Heer are good at hide and seek and located the vehicle after a quick area search.

"The driver, who has had his license for three years, has been reported for failing to stop, driving without due care and attention and driving without reasonable consideration of other road users, totalling nine points.

"As well as a grand prize of a Section 59 Warning Notice submitted to be placed onto the vehicle.”

A Section 59 warning notice refers to a notification given by a police officer to a driver, informing them that their vehicle is being used in a manner causing alarm, distress, or annoyance to the public, and if the behaviour continues, the police have the power to seize the vehicle."

Leamington Police added: Speeding and losing control of vehicles are one of the most common factors of road traffic collisions as well as a lack of driving experience.

"Far too many people are killed on our roads in Warwickshire and driving like this incident is a huge contributing factor.

"Please let this be a reminder that driving considerately and safely reduces road traffic collisions and deaths on Warwickshire roads.”