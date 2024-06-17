Dramatic police chase comes to an end when car crashes into tree in Rugby - officer has been injured
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A dramatic police chase came to an end in Rugby today (Monday) when a car crashed into a tree.
Police said the suspect collided with another vehicle in Adkinson Avenue and then failed to stop for police in Dunchurch, before leaving the road and hitting a tree in Alwyn Road at about 10.50am.
The driver has been arrested and an officer was injured in the incident.
Warwickshire Police is asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam of the pursuit to call them on 101 quoting incident 98 of 17 June 2024, or contact them via their Facebook page.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.