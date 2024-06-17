Dramatic police chase comes to an end when car crashes into tree in Rugby - officer has been injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dramatic police chase came to an end in Rugby today (Monday) when a car crashed into a tree.

Police said the suspect collided with another vehicle in Adkinson Avenue and then failed to stop for police in Dunchurch, before leaving the road and hitting a tree in Alwyn Road at about 10.50am.

The driver has been arrested and an officer was injured in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police is asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam of the pursuit to call them on 101 quoting incident 98 of 17 June 2024, or contact them via their Facebook page.